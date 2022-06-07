Bolingbrook man accused in Montgomery shooting
A Bolingbrook man is accused in a shooting in Montgomery last week in the area of Orchard Road and Mayfield Drive. 24-year-old Quinton J. McKee is charged...www.wspynews.com
A Bolingbrook man is accused in a shooting in Montgomery last week in the area of Orchard Road and Mayfield Drive. 24-year-old Quinton J. McKee is charged...www.wspynews.com
Typical behavior. Absolutely zero self control. It’s all about expressing their violent rage and hatred at any cost.
Comments / 4