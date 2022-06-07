Bolingbrook man accused in Montgomery shooting

A high-speed chase in Joliet led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Joliet man. It was on Saturday, June 4th that officers were conducting a traffic stop at Clinton Street and Scott Street for an equipment violation. As Officers approached the vehicle, it fled the scene. Officers pursued the fleeing vehicle to the area of the Ruby Street bridge at which time the pursuit was terminated out of a concern for safety. Later that morning at 5:33 AM, Officers towed the vehicle after it was located parked and unoccupied in the 500 block of Hebbard Street.

