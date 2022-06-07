Story on IBM ceasing operations in Russia is withdrawn

June 7 (Reuters) - A Reuters story quoting Russia's RIA Novosti as saying IBM will cease operations in Russia is withdrawn. IBM made the announcement on March 7. There will be no substitute story.

Alphabet's Waymo, Uber Freight in deal for future self-driving trucks, article with image

June 7, 2022 · 3:04 PM UTC

Waymo Via, the self-driving trucking unit of Alphabet Inc , and Uber Technology Inc's Freight business on Tuesday said they signed a long-term strategic partnership that would allow future customers to deploy autonomous trucks more efficiently.