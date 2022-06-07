No backpacks for rest of year after student brings gun to northwest Charlotte school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Backpacks will not be allowed for the rest of the school year after a student brought a gun to a northwest Charlotte school Monday, according to CMS.

CMS says the incident occurred at Coulwood STEM Academy and is now an active investigation involving law enforcement.

This is the 28th gun found at a CMS school this year.

Principal Moss sent the following message to families about the situation:

Hello Coulwood STEM Academy families, this is Principal Moss with an important message about a situation that occurred today. A student was found with a firearm on our campus. Law enforcement arrived and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon of any kind to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct to bring any weapon on campus. In addition, students will not be allowed to bring book bags onto campus for the remainder of the school year. Thank you for your support of Coulwood STEM Academy. Principal Moss, Coulwood STEM Academy

