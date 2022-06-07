Local Sports for Tuesday, May 7

Greenfield High School Principal Jeff Cupples announced Friday that Tyler Rice will be the new head football coach for the Jackets. Mr. Cupples tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the Jackets’ new coach…. (AUDIO) Rice was previously the Co-offensive coordinator at the University of North Alabama (2020-2022); prior to that...
A Fulton man was arrested with methamphetamine following a multi-unit covert drug investigation. Carlisle County sheriff’s reports said last Thursday morning around 3:30, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle operated by 31 year old Terry Price. Carlisle deputies, along with the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky...
