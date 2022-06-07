ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Best Point and Click Adventure Games

By nabin
technewstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a point-and-click adventure game, you can advance the plot with a single click or tap. It is important to be aware of the situation and environment and to find ways to move through the plots in this genre of the game. This gives us a vivid storytelling experience and a...

www.technewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Ubisoft Makes Popular Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft has made a popular game 100 percent free. Of course, there are some catches. For one, the offer is through Prime Gaming, which means it's limited to Amazon Prime subscribers. Due to this, free copies are limited to PC codes. If you're on console, you're out of luck. As for the game, it's Far Cry 4, one of Ubisoft's best games from the past decade and one of 2014's best games as well.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
technewstoday.com

11 Best Fighting Games on Steam

Some people enjoy the challenge of trying to master complex combos and strategies, while others simply enjoy the feeling of virtual violence. For many people, fighting games are a way to relax and unwind after a long day. Fighting games are just so much fun as they tend to bring...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix’s Resident Evil unleashes the demon dog in latest trailer

It’s never good when the Umbrella Corporation decides to set up shop and convince locals that the company’s arrival isn’t something to be worried about. To their credit, most of the citizens of New Raccoon City in the latest trailer for Netflix’s upcoming Resident Evil series likely don’t know just how much danger Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) has put them all in.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

‘Resident Evil’ Comes to TV In New Netflix Trailer

After a long run as a theatrical franchise — and, of course, as a video game before that — Resident Evil is mutating into a television show. The iconic horror series from Capcom is headed to Netflix later this summer. The show takes the basic concepts from the...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Games#Puzzle Game#Point And Click#Motion Pictures#Video Game#Hitchcockian
ComicBook

Studio Ghibli Wants to Turn My Neighbor Totoro's Real-World Forest Into a Nature Preserve

Studio Ghibli is one of the biggest brands in anime, and director Hayao Miyazaki has always put nature in the forefront of his films. The filmmaker has time and again stressed the natural world's influence on his work, and it comes across clearly in everything he does. His inspiration dates back to My Neighbor Totoro if not earlier. And now, the Studio Ghibli icon needs our help in turning the film's real-life forest into a preserve.
COMICS
Business Insider

How to change game modes in Minecraft at any time

You can change game modes in Minecraft by using the /gamemode command. Switching your game mode to Creative removes the ability to get achievements in that save. Minecraft has four distinct game modes: Creative, Survival, Adventure, and Spectator. If there's one thing that everyone knows about Minecraft, it's that it's...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sonic Frontiers Animated Special Revealed

Over the last few years, Sonic the Hedgehog fans have been treated to a number of animated shorts based on new games. It seems that will be the case again this year, when Sonic Frontiers releases. During today's Sonic Central presentation, Sega revealed that a special centered around Knuckles will be released. The company did provide a brief snippet from the special, which showed Knuckles and the Master Emerald in a location from the game. Sega has already confirmed that Knuckles and the Chaos Emeralds will appear in Sonic Frontiers, so this short could provide some background for the game's story.
COMICS
NME

‘XCOM 3’ still happening at Firaxis despite ‘Marvel’s Midnight Suns’

Firaxis has reassured fans that XCOM 3 is still in the developer’s future despite the upcoming release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. In an interview with PCGamesN, Firaxis project lead Garth DeAngelis reassured fans that the XCOM franchise isn’t going anywhere, but it was just that Marvel’s Midnight Suns – which now has an October release date – was “too good” to pass up.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Magic: The Gathering's Baldur's Gate set brings familiar faces to its most fun format

Crossovers between the two fantasy multiverses owned by Wizards of the Coast have mostly gone in one direction, with Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition receiving books about Magic: The Gathering settings like wizard college Strixhaven, city-planet Ravnica, and Greek mythology blender mishap Theros. Only in 2021 did the streams finally cross the other way—in the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms set, characters, creatures, spells, and places from D&D's current default world appeared on Magic cards for the first time.
HOBBIES
ComicBook

Steam Leak Reveals Controversial Nintendo Switch Exclusive Is Coming to PC

A new Steam leak has revealed that a Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED exclusive is coming to PC and seemingly coming to the digital storefront very soon. While games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -- Nintendo's first-party exclusives -- are never going to come to PC, third-party Switch exclusives have shown that they can migrate to other platforms. The latest example of this seems to be Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, which seems not only Steam bound, but it looks like it's coming to the PC storefront today.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best 10 Bowling Games for PS4 and PS5

Knocking pieces of wood -pins- is incredibly fun alongside friends and family. But you don’t need to go outside or get up from your couch to play it. That’s why we’re looking for the best bowling games for PS4 and PS5. Bowling is a family-friendly game. It...
FIFA
AOL Corp

'Aliens: Dark Descent' tells a new kind of video game story about Xenomorphs

This trailer is more of a scene-setter than it is a full-blown gameplay reveal, but the official description describes it as a "single player squad-based action game set within the iconic Alien franchise." And if you watch all the way through, you'll catch a brief handful of glimpses at in-game environments that hint at what's to come.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer launching as a stand-alone game

The Last of Us Part 2’s previously announced multiplayer component will launch as a stand-alone game, Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann announced during Summer Game Fest on Thursday. Druckmann said Naughty Dog wasn’t ready to reveal much about the game so far, but he did have a piece of...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Summer Game Fest 2022: forget zombies, there's a ton of sci-fi horror games on the horizon

Summer Game Fest 2022 is kicking off in just a few hours and we'll be keeping you updated with all of the news, announcements, and trailers as they happen. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2022 is in its third year now, and has stepped up to fill the chasm left by E3's absence. The season of gaming will run for the whole month, but there are some standout shows to keep an eye on – like the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

[RETRO GAMING] Remember Katamari Damacy?

No one can match the memories of your childhood, no matter how advanced technology has become. The game we'll show you doesn't have a great storyline or fantastic visuals, but we can't deny that it's popular among gamers who enjoy unusual and lighthearted games. Katamari Damacy!. What Is Katamari Damacy...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy