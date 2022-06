The ongoing project to improve Indiana Avenue on Sheboygan’s west side will mean detours for some residents there. The City Engineering Division sent word on Thursday that the intersection of 24th and Indiana will be temporarily closed to both northbound and southbound traffic. That means that as of today there won’t be access to or from Indiana Avenue from South 24th Street. Drivers will still be able to use Georgia Avenue to access South 24th. Indiana Avenue, meanwhile, will continue to be open to eastbound traffic only.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO