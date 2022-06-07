3 Big Things Today, June 7, 2022

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 9 to 10 cents * Wheat inched lower overnight ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly global supply and demand report, due later Friday. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised for a more than 2% increase, it's first positive trading week since the week ended May 13. * The USDA is expected to peg 2022/2023 U.S. all wheat production at 1.713 million tonnes, down from 1.729 million tonnes reported in its May report. * France's soft wheat crop condition has deteriorated for a sixth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 9-3/4 cents at $10.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to $11.48-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last eased 1/2 cent to $12.23-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn eased on Friday after four higher sessions, as traders positioned ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report, though forecasts for warm, dry weather underpinned the market. * For the week, the most-active corn contract is set to gain 6%, its first week of higher trade since the week ended April 29. * The USDA is expected to lower 2021/2023 world corn ending stocks to 308.57 million tonnes from 309.39 million tonnes in its May report. * The U.S. agency is expected to drop Brazil's total corn production to 114.33 million tonnes from 116.00 million tonnes in its May assessment. * CBOT July corn last fell 1 cent to $7.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight, aimed at its fifth session of gains, supported by tight U.S. supplies and dry weather forecasts. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract was aimed at a 4.4% gain, it's biggest weekly add since the week ended April 8. * The USDA is expected to drop U.S. 2021/2022 soybean stocks to 218,000 tonnes from 235,000 tonnes in its May report. * CBOT July soybeans last added 2-3/4 cents to $17.71-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)

