ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 Big Things Today, June 7, 2022

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Corn and soybean futures fall in overnight trading. Strong crop progress to date during #Plant22 is putting pressure on the grain markets and causing corn and soybean futures to decline. "In the U.S. Globex grain markets, corn futures are 6 cents lower; soybean futures are down 2 cents,...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 2-4 cents; corn down 1-2 cents; wheat down 9-10 cents

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 9 to 10 cents * Wheat inched lower overnight ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly global supply and demand report, due later Friday. * For the week, the most-active wheat contract is poised for a more than 2% increase, it's first positive trading week since the week ended May 13. * The USDA is expected to peg 2022/2023 U.S. all wheat production at 1.713 million tonnes, down from 1.729 million tonnes reported in its May report. * France's soft wheat crop condition has deteriorated for a sixth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat was last down 9-3/4 cents at $10.61-1/2 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat fell 5-1/2 cents to $11.48-1/4 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat last eased 1/2 cent to $12.23-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel * Corn eased on Friday after four higher sessions, as traders positioned ahead of the USDA's monthly supply and demand report, though forecasts for warm, dry weather underpinned the market. * For the week, the most-active corn contract is set to gain 6%, its first week of higher trade since the week ended April 29. * The USDA is expected to lower 2021/2023 world corn ending stocks to 308.57 million tonnes from 309.39 million tonnes in its May report. * The U.S. agency is expected to drop Brazil's total corn production to 114.33 million tonnes from 116.00 million tonnes in its May assessment. * CBOT July corn last fell 1 cent to $7.72 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed overnight, aimed at its fifth session of gains, supported by tight U.S. supplies and dry weather forecasts. * For the week, the CBOT's most-active soybean contract was aimed at a 4.4% gain, it's biggest weekly add since the week ended April 8. * The USDA is expected to drop U.S. 2021/2022 soybean stocks to 218,000 tonnes from 235,000 tonnes in its May report. * CBOT July soybeans last added 2-3/4 cents to $17.71-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, June 11, 2022

In tonight’s Evening Edition, read about the USDA Supply and Demand Report, legislation for agriculture, and drought conditions across the Corn Belt. Friday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) show a drop in both old and new crop U.S. ending soybean stocks compared to a month ago and trade expectations.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain prices mixed at market close | Friday, June 10, 2022

U.S. grain prices ended the day mixed. July corn was down ¼ cent with December corn up 3 ¾ cents. July soybean futures were 23 ½ cent lower with November beans down 14 cents. July Chicago wheat closed down ½ cent. July Kansas City wheat closed up 8 ¾ cents, and July Minneapolis wheat closed down 2 ½ cents.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans rally falters as market awaits USDA data

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Friday after nearing an all-time high during an export-fuelled rally, with traders awaiting U.S. government crop forecasts for further direction. Corn eased from a two-week top reached the previous session, while wheat ticked lower before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world crop forecasts due at 1600 GMT.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Winter Wheat#The Usda Report#Kc
Agriculture Online

K.C. wheat jumps on reduced U.S. crop forecast; CBOT wheat eases

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - K.C. hard red wheat futures ended higher on Friday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its domestic production estimate for the crop, analysts said. * Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat eased. * The USDA, in a monthly report, pegged hard red winter wheat production at 582 million bushels. That was down from its May estimate of 590 million bushels and below analysts' expectations for 585 million. * Projections for U.S. soft red winter wheat and white winter wheat production increased from May. * The benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat futures contract settled 1/2-cent lower at $10.70-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was up 8-3/4 cents at $11.62-1/2 a bushel. * MGEX July spring wheat futures fell 2-1/2 cents to $12.21-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. cuts soy supply outlook, raises corn, wheat stocks view

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday. But corn supplies were estimated to be bigger than earlier...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures end lower in turnaround from rallies

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, a session after prices reached multi-week highs, brokers said. The market was due to pull back after climbing 6% since dropping on May 31 to their lowest price since October, brokers said. Strong demand from packers for a limited supply of cattle supported the gains, along with firm cash prices this week, analysts said.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybean futures ease, a day after nearing record high

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures weakened on Friday, after nearing an all-time high during a rally in the previous session that was fueled by strong export demand and concerns about U.S. supplies. Supply concerns remained, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its estimates...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Egypt buys 3.9 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing 2021 figure

June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman told Reuters on Sunday. Kamal Hashim added that the procured amount included 200,000...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

U.S. soy stocks outlook cut as exports rise

CHICAGO, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as export demand for U.S. offerings remains strong even with recently harvested supplies from Brazil and Argentina available for overseas buyers, the government said on Friday. The U.S. Agriculture Department lowered its outlook for 2021/22 ending...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

May 2022 tractor, combine sales dip below five-year average

For the first time since March 2020, U.S. tractor and combine sales fell below the five-year average last month. Canadian sales were able to remain above the average, according to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 14.5% in May compared to 2021. Self-propelled combine...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-China's current corn supplies in the market ample -ministry

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - China's corn supplies in the market are quite ample, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Supplies were boosted as farmers sold their inventories and logistics improved with effective control of COVID outbreaks, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in its monthly crop report. Feed demand was edging up thanks to stable pig production capacity and a decline in wheat feeding, while industrial consumption of the grain was seen as stable, according to the Chinese Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (CASDE) report. The ministry's estimates for 2022/23 corn output, consumption and imports were unchanged from last month. Its forecasts for China's soybean imports and consumption in the year 2022/23 were also the same as May. Key numbers from the monthly CASDE report are below: 2020/2021 2021/22 June 2021/22 May 2022/23 June Percentage Estimate Forecast Forecast change Corn - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 41.264 43.324 42.524 42.524 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 260.66 272.55 272.56 272.56 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 29.56 20 18 18 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 282.16 287.7 290.51 290.51 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 8.06 4.83 0.04 0.04 0.00% tonnes) Soybean - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 9.882 8.4 9.933 9.933 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 19.6 16.4 19.48 19.48 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 99.78 93 95.2 95.2 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 113.26 109.34 112.87 112.87 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.06 0.08 0.15 0.15 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 6.06 -0.02 1.66 1.66 0.00% tonnes) Cotton - crop year Sept-Aug Beginning stocks 7.36 7.6 7.3 7.2 -1.37% (mln tonnes) Planted acreage 3.17 3.028 3.034 3.034 0.00% (mln hectares) Output (mln 5.91 5.73 5.74 5.74 0.00% tonnes) Imports (mln 2.75 2 2.05 2.05 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 8.4 8.1 8.05 8.05 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.00% tonnes) Ending Stocks (mln 7.6 7.2 7.02 6.92 -1.42% tonnes) Sugar - crop year Oct-Sept Planted acreage 1.453 1.316 1.362 1.362 0.00% (mln hectares) Cane 1.191 1.163 1.163 1.163 0.00% Beet 0.262 0.153 0.199 0.199 0.00% Output (mln 10.67 9.72 10.35 10.35 0.00% tonnes) Cane sugar 9.13 8.86 9.21 9.21 0.00% Beet sugar 1.54 0.86 1.14 1.14 0.00% Imports (mln 6.34 4.5 5 5 0.00% tonnes) Consumption (mln 15.5 15.5 15.6 15.6 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.13 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 1.38 -1.46 -0.43 -0.43 0.00% tonnes) Edible oils - crop year Oct-Sept Output (mln 28.64 28.15 29.25 29.25 0.00% tonnes) Soybean oil 17.14 16.16 16.75 16.75 0.00% Rapeseed 5.72 6.05 6.53 6.53 0.00% Peanut oil 3.37 3.45 3.45 3.45 0.00% Imports (mln 10.74 7.43 8.43 8.43 0.00% tonnes) Palm oil 5.02 4 4.5 4.5 0.00% Rapeseed 2.37 1.3 1.5 1.5 0.00% Soybean oil 1.23 0.8 1.2 1.2 0.00% Consumption (mln 36.35 36.34 36.34 36.34 0.00% tonnes) Exports (mln 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.27 0.00% tonnes) Balance (mln 2.76 -1.03 1.07 1.07 0.00% tonnes) * CASDE includes beginning and ending stocks for cotton, which Reuters assumes includes cotton held in state reserves. Therefore, ending stocks cited in this table are the beginning stocks plus the latest year's crop and imports, minus consumption and exports. For all other products, CASDE includes only the balance at the end of the crop year. This appears to be the result of the crop output plus imports minus consumption and exports. (Reporting by Hallie Gu; editing by Jason Neely)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain in 2 months on strong demand

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were poised for their biggest weekly jump in two months, despite a dip in prices on Friday, as robust demand and delayed U.S. planting underpinned the tight supply situation. Wheat gained ground and the market was in track for its first weekly...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Summer is here; is drought coming?

Across the Corn Belt there were few changes to drought conditions in the seven-day period ending June 8. However, we’re entering a period of the growing season where that can change quickly, says Iowa’s State Climatologist Justin Glisan. June 1 marks the start of meteorological summer. If the normal warmer and dryer patterns of the season hit at the same time a thirsty crop is emerging, surface soil moisture can disappear quickly. Warm winds plus increased plant uptake can drive up the need for rain.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA sees smaller soybean stocks for old and new crops

Friday’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) show a drop in both old and new crop U.S. ending soybean stocks compared to a month ago and trade expectations. World soybean ending stocks were increased slightly. The USDA’s U.S. corn outlook is for larger beginning stocks, slightly higher use,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy