Jackson, MS

Heavy police presence on Fleetwood Dr. in Jackson

By Kayla Thompson, Jailen Leavell
 5 days ago

UPDATE (7.48 AM): The coroner has identified the victim as 26-year-old Terrencia Jackson.

This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

ORIGINAL POST:

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a scene on Fleetwood Drive.

Very little information is being confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story.

