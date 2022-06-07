Heavy police presence on Fleetwood Dr. in Jackson

According to sources, the incident took place at about 3:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 35 near the Pearl River Bridge, just outside of the city limits in Forest. Leake County Deputies, the Carthage Fire Department, highway patrol officers, and paramedics all responded to reports of a head-on collision between two vehicles that resulted in a vehicle rollover.

FOREST, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO