Heavy police presence on Fleetwood Dr. in Jackson
UPDATE (7.48 AM): The coroner has identified the victim as 26-year-old Terrencia Jackson.
This incident is being investigated as a homicide.
ORIGINAL POST:
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a scene on Fleetwood Drive.
Very little information is being confirmed at this time.
