Arizona State

Ducey signs bill allowing on-site counting of early ballots

knau.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona voters may be able to have their mail ballots counted on-site if they bring them to a polling place in...

www.knau.org

KTAR.com

Arizona Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Mark Kelly announce bipartisan agreement

PHOENIX — Arizona’s Democratic U.S. senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced a bipartisan proposal agreement on Sunday along with 18 other senators on gun safety legislation. The agreement covers the topics of support for state crisis intervention orders, investment in children and family mental health services, protections...
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a look at the impact of Arizona drought

Lower rainfall and higher temperatures have created ideal conditions to exacerbate Arizona’s longstanding drought. Entering 2022, more than half of the state remains in severe drought status and an additional 10% is enduring extreme drought. So, what is the impact of the Arizona drought?. : Here’s how Arizona developers...
KTAR.com

Arizona politicians react to gun control bill passing US House

PHOENIX — Arizona politicians in the U.S. House reacted Wednesday after a wide-ranging gun control bill passed mostly along party lines. The bill, which is in response to the recent deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, raises the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle to 21 years old and prohibits the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds among other regulations.
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Responds to Judge Upholding Mail-In Ballots

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward spoke on Just the News – Not Noise today about the AZGOP’s complaint rejection by a Mohave County judge. “I just had a lawsuit. We just had a ruling today, earlier today, from a Superior Court Judge that said that he’s not willing to go to say that it’s unconstitutional in Arizona to have no-excuse mail-in voting across the board. Now, we are planning what we’re going to do next, and we’re probably going to be appealing to a higher court,” said Ward. “Even Democrats way back in the 2005 bipartisan commission stated that mail-in voting is a huge, huge loophole in the process of election integrity.”
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
Doug Ducey
KTAR.com

Judge rejects Arizona Republican Party effort to eliminate most mail-in voting

PHOENIX – A Superior Court judge in Mohave County on Monday rejected a bid by the Arizona Republican Party to eliminate most mail-in voting in the upcoming general election. “Is the Arizona Legislature prohibited by the Arizona Constitution from enacting voting laws that include no-excuse mail-in voting? The answer is no,” Judge Lee F. Jantzen wrote in his ruling.
knau.org

CDC says community levels of COVID-19 on the rise in many Arizona counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report rising community levels of COVID-19 in many Arizona counties. According to the Arizona Department of Health Director’s blog, the CDC now recommends wearing masks in public indoor settings in Navajo and Apache counties. Based on the latest community levels for Coconino,...
The Associated Press

5 Republicans vie for governor in New Mexico primary

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican voters are choosing a nominee for New Mexico governor from a field of five candidates in Tuesday’s primary election campaign dominated by concerns about the economy, violent crime and security at the southern U.S. border. The winner of Tuesday’s GOP contest will...
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Senate Race a Dead Heat, Poll Shows

The U.S. Senate race in Arizona this year is a tossup, an Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights shows. Arizona voters have a split opinion of incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly; he has a 50% approval rating, including a 49% approval rating from self-described independents. Meanwhile, 39% disapprove of Kelly.
