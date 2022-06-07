ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Former No Limit Rapper Skull Duggery Has Reportedly Died

By D.L. Chandler
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kE6ZS_0g2wUoeY00
Source: No Limit Records / Penalty

Skull Duggery, a rapper who found fame as a member of Master P‘s No Limit Records, has reportedly died. Reports are scant at the moment but a fellow New Orleans artist made a tweet suggesting Skull Duggery passed away.

Skull Duggery Was A Former No Limit Records Artist

On Sunday (June 5) in the early morning hours, Fiend shared a tweet that pointed to the passing of Duggery.

“Rest In Peace Skull Duggery….damn,” the tweet read. Curren$y was among several dozen people that replied to the tweet.

Duggery’s real name was Andrew Jordan and he went on to release Hoodlum Fo’ Life in 1996 and These Wicked Streets in 1998. They were the only two albums released via No Limit. Duggery went on to release 3rd Ward Stepper in 2000 and his final project Controversy in 2003 via independent means.

In 2011, Duggery was sentenced to six years in prison after a 2009 arrest and home search turned up child pornography on a computer inside the Baton Rouge residence. Officers also found a pair of firearms and marijuana.

Much hasn’t been published about Duggery’s life after No Limit and details of his passing haven’t been made public.

Photo: No Limit/Penalty

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Texas coroner reveals what happens to school shooter’s body and recalls heartbreak of identifying dead kids in classroom

THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
HipHopWired

Atlanta Rapper Trouble aka Skoob Shot & Killed

Atlanta rapper Trouble, aka Skoob, has reportedly passed away. He was only 34. Trouble’s ex-girlfriend, Alexis Skyy, took to Twitter to confirm his death. “I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family,” Skyy tweeted. Rip @TroubleDTE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥺I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob […]
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#No Limit#3rd Ward Stepper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

'No excuse' to withhold deadly arrest video, governor says

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said there was “no excuse” for a video he watched of the deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene failing to reach prosecutors for another six months. But he maintained he couldn't have known at the time that the footage had not already been turned over. The Democrat's remarks in a news conference Thursday offered a preview of his June 16 testimony to a bipartisan legislative committee investigating allegations of a cover-up in Greene's 2019 death in Louisiana State Police custody.Edwards said there isn't a good explanation for the key video not being promptly turned...
LOUISIANA STATE
HipHopWired

Waka Flocka Blessed With Honorary Professor Degree

Well, if Kim Kardashian can go out and become a lawyer then we guess Waka Flocka Flame can go out and become a Professor, right? TMZ is reporting that the “Hard In The Paint” rapper accomplished quite the impressive feat when he graduated from the Bible Institute of America with an honorary professor degree in […]
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopWired

Young Thug Denied Bond After RICO Case Hearing

Young Thug was denied bond by Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville on Thursday after a ten-hour hearing. The rapper, who was named along with fellow Atlanta artist Gunna in the 56-count racketeering indictment brought by prosecutors last month, had pleaded not guilty and requested to be put on house arrest until the trial.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy