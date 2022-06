If you're looking to drop a few, cut those carbs. I mean seriously, do you think you are gonna get that summer bod eating bread and cookies and finger!?! HuffPost. Richard Vody was pissed, or hungry, or both...He went to his friend's place in Cook County and they had words. The friend and his girlfriend were just hanging out with all there body parts fully attached until Richard showed up. Oh, Richard...

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO