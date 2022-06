CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men wanted for the fatal beating of an Akron teen were arrested Saturday, according to the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. The task force and Akron Police worked together to arrest Deshawn Stafford, 20; Tyler Stafford, 19, and Donovon Jones, 21, all of Akron. The trio is accused murder and felonious assault in the fatal beating of Ethan Liming, 17, outside of the I Promise School in Akron on June 2, according to authorities.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO