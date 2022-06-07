ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bardstown, KY

Heaven Hill Distillery breaks ground in Bardstown

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LfQNE_0g2wSBUl00

BARDSTOWN, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky’s bourbon industry once again expanded on Monday.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders from Heaven Hill Distillery to officially break ground on the company’s new $135 million state-of-the-art distillery in Bardstown.

The more than 200,000 square foot operation will create 38 full-time jobs and produce 10 million gallons of bourbon annually with the potential to reach 30 million in the future.

The project returns Heaven Hill Whiskey to Nelson County for the first time since 1996 when a major fire resulted in the loss of its distillery.

The distillery is expected to open in 2024

