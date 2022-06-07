Kentucky FFA state convention starting June 7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It was a historic day for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, a flight featuring all female veterans. An honor flight is when veterans are flown from their home state to Washington D.C. where they get to see memorials dedicated to their respective service. On Saturday,...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Sunday, expect highs generally in the mid to upper 80s with increased humidity. There could be some spotty storms that could be strong to isolated severe. By Monday and for the rest of the work week, temperatures will soar with “feels like temperatures”...
(KTLA) – A retired cross-country truck driver has been charged in the cold-case killing of a young mother whose body was found near an interstate in Riverside County, California, nearly 30 years ago, officials announced Friday. The suspect, 67-year-old Douglas Thomas, is already in custody in Texas, where he...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Expect a partly cloudy weekend with spotty rain and storm potential, about a 20% chance. Lows Friday night should drop briefly into the upper 50s. Highs on Saturday should reach the lower 80s. Highs on Sunday should reach the mid to upper 80s. By...
Comments / 0