Lexington, KY

Morning weather forecast: 6/7/2022

 5 days ago

After a rocking evening in Lexington things are...

Justin Logan’s forecast: Showers return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Today starts off dry, but this afternoon and evening scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder return as a disturbance moves into the Ohio Valley. A few showers remain in the forecast overnight into the first part of Saturday. As Saturday wears on,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Woodford Co. baseball bounced in state semifinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Winning a state championship produces the thrill of a lifetime for high school athletes. The Woodford County baseball team experienced that thrill back in 2012, winning its first state title in school history. A decade later, the Yellow Jackets looked to replicate that magic...
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
Lexington, KY
Strange stowaway takes ride through Madison, Fayette counties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control is searching for the owner of an adventurous hen. Are you missing a golden feather, brown-eyed, firm-footed hen with just a little bit of attitude? Well, an Amazon delivery truck worked double duty as a taxi on Thursday. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
Loaner life jacket stand opened in honor of Madison County boy

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On June 10, 2020, Emanuel “Manny” Prewitt went for an innocent swim with his friends in Huntington Lake. Unfortunately, it took seven days for authorities to find his body after he drowned in the lake. Two years later, however, Prewitt’s legacy continues...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Mt. Sterling celebrates inaugural pride event, even welcoming protestors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, Mt. Sterling’s LGBTQ community celebrated their inaugural pride event. It welcomed anyone who wanted to join, including a group of peaceful protestors. Both groups inside and outside Mt. Sterling’s Dubois Community Center had messages to do with “love”, but different...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
Child injured by Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A juvenile was shot Friday afternoon in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that led to a young girl being hit in the leg. The girl’s father was driving along Sixth Street and Pemberton when she was struck by a stray bullet while in the car, Lexington Police told FOX 56.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington WayPoint Center provides resources to those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Inflation is leaving more people in need than ever before, but one organization is providing some much-needed help. The WayPoint Center connects those struggling to critical resources including jobs, housing, food, and more. Community Impact Manager Gerri Botts said they have seen an increase...
LEXINGTON, KY
Weather
Environment

