Betty Lou Petersen, 97

Frederick J. “Fred” Bowers, age 85 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on June 7, 2022 at Kathy Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born on August 16, 1936, in Milwaukee. He was raised by Edward and Ottelea Schmitt. Fred was united in marriage to Sandra A. Goff on May 25, 1963, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Fred graduated from Pius XI High School in Milwaukee. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Fred worked at Briggs & Stratton as a punch press operator and he retired in 2001 after a 36-year career at Briggs. Fred loved a clean car, and would wash any car that was parked by his garage. He enjoyed going to his grandchildren's’ sporting events, and handing out dollar bills to them. Fred had a green thumb, and he would surround his wife with flowers.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO