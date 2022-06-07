David B. Mueller

Ronald C. Kurowski, 76, of Mukwonago, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 3, 2022, of head injuries sustained in a fall at his home on April 8, 2022. Ronald was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1946, to Richard and Bernice (Bohn) Kurowski. He was a 1964 graduate of Pius XI HS, a 1968 graduate of UW-Stevens Point, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Army before starting a 39-year career with the Wisconsin DNR as a park naturalist for the Kettle Moraine State Forest-Southern Unit near Eagle. He was instrumental in founding their Friends Group, The Kettle Moraine Natural History Association, and was still actively involved at the time of his accident. The organization has been actively documenting, preserving, and restoring natural resources and state history for future generations to enjoy.

MUKWONAGO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO