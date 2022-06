PITTSBURGH — Community and city leaders site an astonishing number of 911 calls placed last summer to the Sue Murray Pool. Calls ranged from overdose episodes just outside the pool, to threats of violence, even against lifeguards, "yeah, and even threats to the lifeguards, so we really want to address those things," said Krista Schlereth, who heads the Children's Ministry at Allegheny Center Alliance Church, witch sits about 100 yards from the pool.

