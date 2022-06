Richard E. Pritchard passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 75. He was born on November 30, 1946, to parents Earl and Marie Pritchard. He retired from the Waukesha County Highway Department, and was quick to put his skills to use in his personal life. Rick was a very outgoing person; always willing to tell a story and help anyone in need. He enjoyed camping, being involved with his parish and the Boy Scouts. Rick was a member of the American Legion. He spent a year and a half in Germany serving in the U.S. Army, and was a member of the Army National Guard for 25 years.

