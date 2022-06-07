ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Assault rifle, 500 rounds of ammunition, bulletproof vests stolen from Mississippi police vehicle

By Magnolia State Live
 5 days ago
Police are searching for suspects after an assault rifle, a handgun, 500 rounds of ammunition and two bullet-proof vests were stolen from a Mississippi police vehicle.

WTVA News reports that the items were stolen from a Columbus police officer’s squad car between Sunday night and Monday morning near the intersection of Willowbrook Road and Fifth Street North.

The city-owned vehicle was parked at the officer’s home.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin told WTVA that the reports of the stolen items have been entered into a national database used by law enforcement and that the Columbus Police and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are both working diligently on the case.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Columbus Police Department or the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Colin Everett
5d ago

🤣😂 and I wreckon it falls under the democratic category of,, “ it’s the guns fault that it got stolen”

