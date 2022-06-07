ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

City Hall, YMCA pool main topics of LH City Council

By RecordStaff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCK HAVEN – The future of Lock Haven City Hall was once again a major topic at council’s meeting Monday night. City Manager Greg Wilson told council members the city’s administrative staff recently met again with the city’s architect from Buchart Horn, Scott Leorcher, concerning the $2.5 million council budgeted for...

Lock Haven sees first Side Street Saturday

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. and friends unveiled the city’s first Side Street Saturday and it was well received. The Clark McLane Band played from 7 to 9 p.m. on the platform of Train Station Gallery while concert-goers had a choice of food and beverages available for sale. The event was presented by the Downtown Lock Haven group, the Clinton County Arts Council and participating vendors The Dutch Haven and the Village Tavern.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Mill Hall pool open for business

MILL HALL, PA – The sun came out and temperatures warmed on Saturday as the Mill Hall Community Pool opened at noon for the 2022 season. There was a steady stream of visitors as the day unfolded, the pool open seven days a week from 12 noon to 7 p.m.
MILL HALL, PA
Renovo area Ride for a Cure “best one yet”

RENOVO, PA – Riders and organizers alike agree, Saturday’s 13th annual Ride for a Cure was a spectacular hit. The 50-mile ATV trek through the northcentral Pennsylvania woodlands is a joint venture of the Bucktail Medical Center Relay for Life team and the Central Mountain ATV Association team.
RENOVO, PA
abc27 News

York homeowners respond to delayed trash pickups

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors in York County are upset after their trash pickup has been skipped for weeks. “When the wind picks up if the garbage isn’t pushed down enough it’s just blowing down the street or into the yard,” Lisa Chatcavage said. Driving down the quiet neighborhood along Maryland Ave. in York, yards […]
Budget mavens Browne and Saylor’s reelection losses not a factor in negotiations, experts say

HARRISBURG, PA – This budget season will be the last for a trio of venerable Republican budget negotiators leaving office this year. Sen. Pat Browne, of Lehigh County, and Rep. Stan Saylor, of York County, both Republicans, and the chairs of their respective chambers’ Appropriations committees, each lost primary challenges last month.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
$5 gas hits PA, Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, PA – More gas pumps in Clinton County are hitting and surpassing the $5 a gallon barrier. This as the average price of a gallon in Pennsylvania topped the $5 threshold on June 8. As gas prices have risen steadily for the last two weeks, a gallon...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Armstrong facility in Beech Creek Township part of bankruptcy proceeding

BEECH CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Armstrong Flooring, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and reorganization in May, on Thursday asked a Delaware bankruptcy court to allow it to reject current union contracts and stop paying retiree health and life insurance benefits. Per Lisa Scheid, Business Trends Reporter for...
BEECH CREEK, PA
Hearing set on motion seeking new judge in St. John trial

LOCK HAVEN, PA – A hearing has been set for Thursday, July 7 at 1:30 p.m. on a prosecution request seeking a new judge in the pending Brian St. John III murder trial. Clinton County District Attorney David Strouse filed a motion in Clinton County Court last month, seeking President Judge Craig Miller to recuse himself from the scheduled homicide trial because of ties to the defendant’s mother and his friendship with one of the defense attorneys.
Boycott over Martin’s Potato Rolls’ tie to Pa. governor candidate goes nationwide

A central Pennsylvania company and its Dutch brand of potato bread has rolled into a national controversy over its political ties. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe in Franklin County supplies its pillowy bread products to restaurants across the country, including Shake Shack, the international burger chain. Now customers and celebrity chefs across the nation are objecting to Martin’s support of Trump-endorsed Pa. governor candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Geisinger Purchases Danville Land for New Facility

Geisinger is purchasing 32 acres of land from the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Danville. The aim is to use the site for a new inpatient-outpatient behavioral health facility, plus a hospitality motel. The purchase comes after plans to build the health facility near Route 54 were abandoned. The land is to be subdivided from 182 acres owned by the Sisters, and will include the Mother House and Villas. Closing is expected later this month.
DANVILLE, PA
Pennsylvania Inmates Participate In Litter Cleanup Program

Harrisburg Community Correction Center inmates clean litter on Pennsylvania roadways with the support of PennDOT and Pennsylvania DOC. Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) support Harrisburg Community Correction Center's (CCC) inmate litter cleanup, according to Pennsylvania DOC Release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Route 11 northbound ramp closed in Snyder County

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Route 11 northbound ramp at the end of the Selinsgrove bypass is closed in Snyder County, due to a vehicle crash, according to PennDOT. A detour using the Route 35 exit and Route 2017 (Market Street) through Selinsgrove is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
Pair rescued after fall into chocolate tank at candy plant

Elizabethtown, Pa. (AP) — Two people were rescued after they somehow fell into a partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work at a candy factory in Pennsylvania. The incident at the Mars Wrigley plant in Elizabethtown occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two people work for an outside contracting firm, officials said, and it's not clear how they fell into the tank. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. It wasn't clear if either person was injured, but they were taken to hospitals to be evaluated. Their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident. An OSHA official declined comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
Mill Hall man charged with Thursday strangulation

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – A Mill Hall man has been arrested and charged with strangulation and related offenses, the result of a Thursday pre-dawn domestic incident on S. Chestnut St. in Mill Hall. Bruce Groff, 31, is in the Clinton County Correctional Facility after arraignment, in default of bail,...
MILL HALL, PA
Gas boom reboot predicted

An area law firm that has built a solid practice representing gas drilling companies in Pennsylvania is predicting a resumption of the gas boom following the COVID-19 slowdown. Pennsylvania is the second highest-producer of natural gas in the country, thanks to the Marcellus shale, where gas companies are employing hydraulic...
SCRANTON, PA

