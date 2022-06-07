ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

J&J Serves Notice To Emergent For Terminating COVID-19 Shot Contract As Two Accuse Each Other Of Breach Of Agreement

By Shanthi Rexaline
 5 days ago
Johnson & Johnson JNJ has made another move towards severing its Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing ties with contract manufacturer Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. EBS.

What Happened: J&J has served a formal notice of termination and breach to Gaithersburg, Maryland-based Emergent, the former said in a statement, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The disclosure from the U.S. pharma giant came close on the heels of Emergent's announcement that it has provided the company a notice of material breach of the agreement by deciding not to purchase the required minimum quantity of the shot as agreed upon. Emergent said J&J owes it about $125 million to $420 million if the agreement were to be terminated.

"Emergent's SEC filing today is false and misleading both with respect to the contrived breach allegation against Johnson & Johnson and in its failure to disclose our prior notice that Johnson & Johnson would terminate the supply agreement," J&J reportedly said.

Emergent told Fierce Pharma that it did not receive any notification from J&J ahead of Monday's filing, according to WSJ.

Why It's Important: For the unversed, J&J and Emergent signed a five-year agreement in July 2020, under which the latter was mandated to provide large-scale drug substance manufacturing to the former's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, beginning in 2021. The contract was valued at $480 million.

The agreement between the companies was facilitated by the U.S. government in a bid to make COVID-19 shots available at scale at the peak of the pandemic.

Emergent was subsequently mired in a controversy over manufacturing issues at its Baltimore plant, which led to the discarding of several million doses of J&J COVID-19 shots manufactured at the plant. After remedial measures were undertaken, FDA gave its go-ahead to restart manufacturing at the Baltimore plant in July 2021.

J&J meanwhile said in April that it has removed COVID-19 jab sales from its guidance following vaccine sales underperforming expectations.

Price Action: Emergent stock closed Monday's session 4.47% lower at $30.80 and J&J was little changed at $176.40, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Comments / 28

Steve Fig
5d ago

fight over money not people's lives or medical episodes or the effectiveness of the vaccine fight over money. who cares about the people right

Reply
16
Raymond Leverenz
5d ago

jnj vaccine 16million took it 60 cases of heart problems 40 hospitali!actions 9 deaths that's why fda restricted it

Reply(9)
19
