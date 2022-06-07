ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land sale considered at Glenville Airport Business Park

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Schenectady County Legislature’s Committee on Economic Development and Planning met Monday evening and called for a public hearing to be held on the potential sale of two County-owned parcels at the Airport Business Park in Glenville. The public hearing will be held at the County Legislature’s meeting on July 5.

The Airport Business Park in Glenville was developed by the County’s economic development team led by Metroplex in cooperation with federal and state agencies and the Town of Glenville. The proposed sale would net the County $503,600 and result in a $13.9 million private investment that will increase the tax base and create jobs in Glenville.

“The Airport Business Park has been a smart growth development that has created good-paying jobs and new tax base on property that was previously vacant and tax-exempt,” said Schenectady County Legislator Gary Hughes, Chair of the Committee on Economic Development and Planning.

The County is considering the sale of two parcels- one is just over two-and-a-half acres and the other is nearly three-and-a-half acres. In total, the six-plus acres would be sold for $614,000 or $100,000 per acre. The smaller parcel has utility poles that must be relocated to make the site marketable. The County would provide a $110,400 credit toward the cost of moving the poles to the new owners resulting in a final sale price of $503,600.

The sale, like earlier sales at the Airport Business Park, must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Town of Glenville must also approve the subdivision of the parcel and the overall plan to develop the site as it has done with earlier developments.

Glenville Town Supervisor Chris Koetzle said, “The County’s Airport Business Park continues our efforts in conjunction with Metroplex to bring good economic development projects forward in Glenville. The business park is adding to our tax base while bringing more quality jobs to our community.”

Michael Roman and MSI Development Group plan to purchase the two parcels where they plan on constructing two buildings totaling 38,000 square feet. They also plan to build two additional buildings totaling 35,000 square feet on a four-acre parcel that Roman previously purchased from the County. The overall development represents a $13.9 million investment in the Airport Business Park.

Michael Roman said, “I am excited to have the opportunity to work with Metroplex and the Town of Glenville to support the economic development efforts within the Airport Business Park. The acquisition of land within the park will allow us to develop and implement a vision for other businesses to grow.”

