Paramount Sued Over 'Top Gun: Maverick' For Copyright Infringement: Reuters
- The heirs of author Ehud Yonay, whose article inspired Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" movie, have sued production company Paramount Global PARA Paramount Pictures over copyright infringement, Reuters reported.
- A complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court stated that Paramount did not reacquire rights to Ehud's 1983 article Top Guns from his family before releasing the sequel.
- The lawsuit was filed by Ehud's widow Shosh Yonay and son Yuval Yonay, who said Paramount deliberately infringed federal copyright law.
- They also called to stop the production company from distributing the movie or making further sequels and asked for a share in the profit of "Top Gun: Maverick."
- The report noted film generated over $839 million in its first ten days of release, making it 2022's biggest box office hit.
- Price Action: PARA shares closed lower by 1.23% at $30.42 on Monday.
Comments / 0