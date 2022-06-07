ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount Sued Over 'Top Gun: Maverick' For Copyright Infringement: Reuters

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
  • The heirs of author Ehud Yonay, whose article inspired Tom Cruise's "Top Gun" movie, have sued production company Paramount Global PARA Paramount Pictures over copyright infringement, Reuters reported.
  • A complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court stated that Paramount did not reacquire rights to Ehud's 1983 article Top Guns from his family before releasing the sequel.
  • The lawsuit was filed by Ehud's widow Shosh Yonay and son Yuval Yonay, who said Paramount deliberately infringed federal copyright law.
  • They also called to stop the production company from distributing the movie or making further sequels and asked for a share in the profit of "Top Gun: Maverick."
  • The report noted film generated over $839 million in its first ten days of release, making it 2022's biggest box office hit.
  • Price Action: PARA shares closed lower by 1.23% at $30.42 on Monday.

