Meta Promotes Veteran Officer To Newly Formed Position Of CISO

By Anusuya Lahiri
 5 days ago
  • Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Inc FB named a VP to the newly created position of the chief information security officer, Reuters reports.
  • Guy Rosen confirmed the appointment via a tweet.
  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly asked Rosen to assume the job citing it as "another step to elevate this security work in our DNA - and strengthen our leadership and governance on security issues."
  • Rosen will assume overall accountability for safety and security around on-platform abuse and the security of Meta's products, infrastructure, and company information focused on internal and external risks.
  • Rosen has served at Facebook since 2013. He most recently led Meta's product safety and integrity efforts.
  • Facebook's previous chief security officer, Alex Stamos, exited in 2018.
  • The attorney general for Washington, D.C., charged Zuckerberg for alleged involvement in decision-making leading to the Cambridge Analytica data breach.
  • Recently COO Sheryl Sandberg resigned from Meta after 14 years for reasons undisclosed.
  • Zuckerberg, who remained aggressive on his metaverse ambitions, considered it a key to winning younger audiences as it continued to lose out to ByteDance Ltd's TikTok.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 1.18% at $191.96 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo by Prodeep Ahmeed from Pixabay

