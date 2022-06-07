ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Citi Aggressively Chases Growth In Asia, Especially China Amid Odds

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZBg9_0g2wNEkd00
  • In an interview with Reuters, Citigroup, Inc C Asia chief shared plans to appoint 3,000 new employees for its Asia institutional business in the next few years.
  • Asia became a battlefield for global banks chasing its vast economies, growing wealth, and relative growth beat most other places.
  • Peter Babej saw the accumulated wealth grow significantly in China despite macroeconomic headwinds, growth policy uncertainties, and COVID control measures.
  • Babej shared long-term aspirations for China snubbing its economic and geopolitical challenges as short-lived.
  • Traveling to China remained a key challenge for the bank amid the country's strict Covid stance.
  • In 2021, Citi disclosed plans to hire 2,300 people by 2025 for its wealth management unit.
  • Citi's main regional institutional business in Hong Kong and Singapore would be a strong focus of the 3,000 additional headcounts for the unit.
  • In 2021, Citi created a single wealth management business centered in Singapore and Hong Kong hubs catering to clients from the affluent segment and ultra-high net worth individuals.
  • Citi had $200 billion in wealth assets in Asia and was "on track" to grow client assets by $150 billion by 2025.
  • Price Action: C shares traded lower by 0.56% at $51.11 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Sees Bitcoin To Become A Global Reserve Currency, But These 3 Investors Disagree

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN CEO Brian Armstrong stated his confidence that Bitcoin BTC/USD may become the new global reserve currency for the world. What Happened: In an interview yesterday, Armstrong stated his belief that the U.S. dollar is going to further lose relative dominance. He further said that once the U.S. dollar was no longer supported by gold, its failure was inevitable. In other words, Armstrong claimed that in order for a fiat currency to protect itself, it must be secured by a hard commodity. Once this tie is broken, he believes, fiat currencies will indisputably have a downfall.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Wall Street Researcher: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) – Significant Upside Momentum from Current Valuation; Shares in BREAKOUT Territory

New York, 10 June 2022 – Wall Street Researcher (“WSR”) issues Equity Research Update on Society Pass Inc. SOPA. Society Pass technically has entered BREAKOUT TERRITORY with significant upside momentum on above average share volume. With $31 million in cash ($1.34/shr Cash), by all standards these shares...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Management#Reuters#Citigroup#Inc C Asia
Benzinga

Huobi Global unveils blockchain ecosystem investment arm Ivy Blocks to spur industry development

--News Direct-- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced the launch of Ivy Blocks, a new and exciting DeFi and web 3.0 blockchain ecosystem investment arm. Ivy Blocks will focus on identifying and investing in promising blockchain projects to help unlock their growth potential, serving to boost innovation and development in the DeFi and web 3.0 world. With its multi-billion dollar war chest, Ivy Blocks will be well-placed to take advantage of unique opportunities in cryptocurrency markets globally.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Daily Mail

Earthquake 30 TIMES more powerful than the horror 6.2 magnitude blast that rocked Christchurch in 2011 and killed 185 people could hit a major Australian city, researchers say

An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Psychedelics Should Be Seriously Considered For Therapeutic Uses, Leading Chorus Of Celeb Support

Elon Musk, the Tesla multi-billionaire investor and owner of the largest portion of Twitter TWTR shares has been discussing psychedelics on the social platform. The most recent message Musk posted was a reply to a statement by Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin CYBN, the biotech company focused on progressing psychedelics to therapeutics by engineering proprietary drug discovery platforms and treatment for mental health disorders.
ELON MUSK
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Multiplayer Game Works Well With Starlink Connection, Promises Reduced Global Latency This Year

Elon Musk's SpaceX-owned Starlink satellite internet service has evolved, and its utility came to the fore when Ukraine sought Starlink terminals to restore internet connectivity in the war-ravaged country. On Friday, Musk retweeted a SpaceX tweet of a video uploaded by YouTuber FinePrint, which showed him video gaming with a Starlink connection on top of the mountains.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Google Agrees To Pay $118M To Settle Lawsuit Filed By Female Employees

Alphabet Inc's GOOGL Google has agreed to settle a gender discrimination lawsuit covering close to 15,500 female employees by paying $118 million. Law firms Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP and Altshuler Berzon LLP announced the settlement on Friday, adding that an independent expert will further analyze Google's hiring practices.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

US To Discontinue COVID Testing for Incoming Air Travelers

An official claimed that the United States would withdraw a 17-month-old rule that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19, a move that comes after strong lobbying by airlines and the travel industry, reported Reuters. With the hectic summer travel season taking off and airlines bracing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $15M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Dow Jones dropped by more than 600 points on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
49K+
Followers
139K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy