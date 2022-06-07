ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, GA

Driver involved in I-85 pursuit found dead in Lake Hartwell

By Joshua Kuhn
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFqZW_0g2wNB6S00

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C./FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA (WSPA) – Investigators are asking for help following the discovery of a body in Lake Hartwell. Around 10:00 p.m. Monday, Franklin Co. Georgia deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on I-85 near mile marker 169 after they clocked the car traveling northbound at 125 mph. The car, a 2014 Dodge […]

