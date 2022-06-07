Law increases Missouri police agencies sending use-of-force data to FBI
ST. LOUIS – A new law led to a dramatic increase in the number of Missouri police departments sharing data with the FBI on officers’ use-of-force.
St. Louis City and County police departments started submitting incident reports in 2020 to the National Use-of-Force Data Collection . Only a few other departments across the state signed up.
The Post-Dispatch reported that has changed since March when Missouri’s use-of-force transparency act took effect.Caught on camera: Car burglars get in shootout with St. Louis homeowner
According to the FBI, 219 of Missouri’s 635 police agencies submitted use-of-force data during the first quarter of 2022. That’s a six-fold increase over last year’s total.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 0