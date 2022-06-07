Law increases Missouri police agencies sending use-of-force data to FBI

ST. LOUIS – A new law led to a dramatic increase in the number of Missouri police departments sharing data with the FBI on officers’ use-of-force.

St. Louis City and County police departments started submitting incident reports in 2020 to the National Use-of-Force Data Collection . Only a few other departments across the state signed up.

The Post-Dispatch reported that has changed since March when Missouri’s use-of-force transparency act took effect.

According to the FBI, 219 of Missouri’s 635 police agencies submitted use-of-force data during the first quarter of 2022. That’s a six-fold increase over last year’s total.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.