LEE — Delta United Methodist Church, at the corner of Hawkins Corners and Turin roads, will host its annual Indoor/Outdoor Yard Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. In addition to the yard sale, there will also be a rummage sale and bake sale. Lunch will be available between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be hotdogs, hamburgers, potato salad and macaroni salad, baked beans, chips and beverages.

LEE, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO