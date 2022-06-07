Cedars of Lebanon, Mt. Juliet splash pads open for summer
Guests will get their first look at the new Cedars of Lebanon State Park splash pad this season as splash pads in Wilson County have opened for the summer. The Cedars of Lebanon splash pad replaces the park’s pool, which was a centerpiece of the 900-acre park since its opening in...
Fast-food chain restaurant Whataburger is growing its Middle Tennessee presence. The Texas-based burger spot has announced that it is opening its doors for a new location in Gallatin on Monday at 11 a.m.
Zoe Chance from Mt. Juliet Middle School and Corabelle Beazley from Green Hill High School are the winners of the Wilson County Schools poetry contest. Chance said that this was the first piece of poetry that she has ever written. She was inspired to use the formatting of the poem in a creative way by a book she read in her English Language Arts class.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Parks & Recreation Department is excited about this years plans for Celebration Under the Stars on the 4th of July. Rachel Singer with the parks department highlighted the best location to watch the show... 2022 Marks the 3rd year for The Fountains to host...
Nestled in the rolling hills of Brentwood, TN, is Hampton Reserve, a community offering luxury homes, access to award-winning Williamson County public schools, and plenty of natural beauty and green spaces. Thanks to this stunning estate that just hit the market, you can now call this highly sought-after neighborhood home!
Fast-casual eatery offers one-day deal with chance to win a $250 Live Nation gift card. Nashville-area Chicken Salad Chick lovers are in for a treat on Wednesday, June 15! Chicken Salad Chick— the nation’s only southern inspired, fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept – will join in 615 Day, a celebration of all things Nashville! For one day only, guests visiting the seven Nashville restaurants can receive a Buy One, Get One Free offer on purchase of The Chick Special when purchasing through the Chicken Salad Chick app and using the code 615DAY at check out. Each person who uses the code will be entered for a chance to win, and four lucky guests will receive a $250 Live Nation gift card and 615 Day merch.
UPDATE (6/11/22): The victim is identified by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency as 49-year-old Peter Ciesielski, of Murfreesboro. Ciesielski was reported missing on June 5. His unoccupied kayak has been found. ------------ NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A body has been recovered from Percy Priest Lake tonight. Nashville's Office of Emergency Management...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 East has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened near the Fesslers Road exit around 1:30 a.m. The interstate was closed for around five hours. Metro Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in Wilson County. Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 11, 7:30pm-10:00pm each night 240 Champion Dr, Gallatin, TN Triple Creek Park The rodeo is back! The 12th Annual Bold Enough Challenge Rodeo, benefitting the Sumner Prevention Coalition is here this […]
A fisherman recently caught an albino catfish in the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist Mike Jolley said he has seen only a “couple” of albino catfish in his 29 years of working on the Cumberland and Tennessee River systems. Matt Reidt caught the...
When school is out, it can be tough to keep the kids busy. And even more so, it can be tough to do it without totally breaking the bank. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to do with the family around Middle Tennessee:
Approximately 60 Wilson County Schools graduates returned to their elementary school to attend a celebration in their honor. The students were able to speak to students they haven’t seen in years, those who attended other schools after leaving Southside, which is a kindergarten through eighth grade school. They also shared memories by looking at old photos from yearbooks and scrapbooks.
COOKEVILLE – Over 400 riders traveled down Jefferson Avenue on Monday, May 23 bringing awareness to those military personnel lost or killed in action as well as prisoners of war. A heartfelt welcome was felt by both riders and welcomers alike as riders were cheered, embraced and thanked for...
Cookeville’s Bobby Q’s officially has a new owner. After 37 years, Mike Migliore has sold the restaurant to Monell’s Owner Michael King. King currently operates a Nashville dinner and catering company. He said he saw a news story about the restaurant that lead to his interest. “I...
With inflation and prices so high right now, many of the people in Nashville at the CMA Fest say they're working on a budget. It can be tough to buy a house right in this competitive market, but some Nashville renters are fed up with their rent changing. Former Nashville...
