It was a tale of two games for Washington pitching last night, but the end result stayed the same in a doubleheader baseball loss at Southeast Conference foe Fairfield. As heard on KCII, game one saw the Demons administer 10 free passes to the Trojans (8-7, 4-3) and a couple blow up innings led to a 9-1 defeat. Four walks and a hit batter allowed for a six run Trojan second and that was all they needed with Nate Smithburg in control defensively. He struck out 10 Demon batters and allowed only five hits with the lone Washington RBI coming from Ethan Zieglowsky on a double. Four Demon pitchers saw time with Ajay Six having the best luck surrendering just one run in his first two innings of work on the season.

FAIRFIELD, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO