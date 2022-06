The City of Riverside is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this month in conjunction with Trekfest 37 on June 24 & 25. Co-Coordinator of the Riverside Sesquicentennial Committee Christine Kirkwood shares that a booklet has been produced for the event, “Well we’ve combined our celebration with Trekfest because that’s when we have most of the people come into town. But, we have been planning all year. We have a booklet that we have put together in part for tourism to promote our town but also to highlight a lot of our historical events here.”

RIVERSIDE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO