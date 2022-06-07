ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keota, IA

Keota Puts the Fun in Fun Days

By John Bain
kciiradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, the City of Keota will be hosting its annual Keota Fun Days. President of the Keota Community Club Lori Hammes describes how the event gets started, “We kick...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Fun Days Continue in Keota

Fun Days continue in Keota today through Sunday. Starting off today’s Keota Fun Days festivities at 8 am is the Annual Fun Run, followed by the Grand Parade kicking off at 11 am. President of the Keota Community Club Lori Hammes looks at Saturday’s activities, “With the Grand Parade...
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Rainbow Walk Set for June 25th

The third annual Rainbow Walk in Washington is set for June 25th at noon in Sunset Park. Those walking in the Rainbow Walk will wear white t-shirts and have bright paint tossed on them. This event is all about having a good time with friends, family and building support in the community. Whitney Gray, who is the organizer of the Rainbow Walk, believes that the overall goal is much larger.
WASHINGTON, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Strawberry Days Weekend in Strawberry Point

Strawberry Days is this weekend – with a full slate of activities in Strawberry Point. Nikki Maker is in charge of the Strawberry Days Truck & Tractor Pull, which gets underway at 11 am Sunday at Campbell Park. Maker says they’ve got covered bleachers this year and they’ll have...
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
kciiradio.com

City of Riverside Turns 150 This Year

The City of Riverside is celebrating its Sesquicentennial this month in conjunction with Trekfest 37 on June 24 & 25. Co-Coordinator of the Riverside Sesquicentennial Committee Christine Kirkwood shares that a booklet has been produced for the event, “Well we’ve combined our celebration with Trekfest because that’s when we have most of the people come into town. But, we have been planning all year. We have a booklet that we have put together in part for tourism to promote our town but also to highlight a lot of our historical events here.”
RIVERSIDE, IA
City
Keota, IA
Local
Iowa Government
K92.3

Waterloo Drive-In Theater Gets Abrupt Goodbye

Last year, the city gave the clearance to give Waterloo a pop-up drive-in theater. From the outside, it seemed like a relative success. A year later locals are wondering when or IF it will return. This project, aptly named Reels and Wheels, was approved by the National Cattle Congress and...
WATERLOO, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland Citywide Garage Sales Conclude Saturday

Bargain and treasure hunters have one more chance to find what they are looking for in Wayland today. It’s the second day of the town’s annual citywide garage sale event. Things got underway on Friday. There are more than 28 sales being advertised with hours on Saturday stretching into the afternoon. A full list of sales locations, hours and other information is available on the City of Wayland website at waylandiowa.com. Click here.
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Musical Addition Planned for Next Week’s Farmers Market

Next Thursday the Farmer’s Market will be back in Central Park at it’s usual time slot, with Washington’s weeklong Juneteenth Celebration incorporated into the mix. Performing on the Central Park stage will be singer, songwriter, rapper, and multi-instrumentalist Adebayo Oladele-Ajose known musically as ADE, who was born in New York, but was raised in a small town in Iowa.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington to Host Open Air Painting Exhibition

If you are out and about Iowa over the weekend you may just be a part of a masterpiece, as Art Domestique is putting on their En Plein Air showcase Friday through Sunday. Artists from Washington and those from out of state will register at 4pm Friday and begin to paint a Nocturne with festivities set to conclude at 4:30pm Sunday when the awards will be presented. Cheryl Barnes, one of the coordinators of this event highlights how this unique opportunity not only to buy local art work but be able to see the artistic process in action.
WASHINGTON, IA
#Fun Run#Parade#Street Dance#Keota Community Club#Wooden Wheel Winery#The Rent An Eagle Auction
kciiradio.com

Juggler at Central Park Next Tuesday

As part of a larger effort to expand the summer reading program at the Washington Public Library, more family friendly activities for all ages are going to be provided. Library Cary Ann Siegfried shares a preview on the next event to take place next Tuesday. “Our next Tuesday performer will...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie, Columbus, and Washington Represented at IATC Outdoor Championships

A couple of area track athletes shined at last week’s Iowa Association of Track Coaches Outdoor Championships in Iowa City. The end of the year meet that featured athletes from all classes saw Mid-Prairie senior Mitzi Evans take gold one final time by besting the field in the girls’ 400 meter run clocking in at 56.25 seconds. The three time state champion also placed second in the 200m in 25.3 seconds. WACO’s Braden Spain competed in the high jump where he cleared 6’2’’ before injuring his leg and finishing in second. Washington’s Alec Ulin ran in a pair of events placing 10th in the 400m (55.78) and 19th in the 200m (24.71).
IOWA CITY, IA
News Break
Politics
kciiradio.com

Area FFA Chapters Attend Southeast District Conference

Summer started with a chance for local FFA students to connect at the Southeast District Conference at Muscatine Community College. The meeting on June 2nd, is defined as a Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT), and is geared toward peer led activities with district and state officers directing four interactive workshops for FFA chapter leaders. Topics for the workshops included advocacy for the agriculture industry, connecting with stakeholders, recruiting for the local chapter and working as a cohesive team. Those in state and district leadership positions also trained those from individual chapters regarding their officer’s duties within their local group.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCCI.com

Permanent tribute in Ankeny honors the legacy of two young heroes

ANKENY, Iowa — Two children from Ankeny killed in a car crash 12 years ago became heroes by donating their organs. Friday, the state unveiled a permanent tribute to honor their legacy. The honor comes in the form of a plaque. This one was installed at the Ankeny Driver’s...
ANKENY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has Started Selling Pizza Flights

We've all heard of beer flights, margarita flights, and mimosa flights, but what about PIZZA flights?!. Thanks to Fong's Pizza in Cedar Rapids, we now have another "flight" option here in the Corridor. According to a recent Facebook post, the NewBo District restaurant has started offering four different varieties of pizza flights. They each consist of mini versions of four popular pizzas. Here are your options:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Search in Waterloo in Cedar River for missing person

March in support of changing gun laws held in Cedar Rapids. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports on the rally, one of many held across the country this weekend in the wake of recent gun violence. Statue, marker unveiled in celebration in Brooklyn for WWII vet pictured at Iwo Jima. Updated: 7...
WATERLOO, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

DOT Planning Improvements on Highway 13 from Manchester to Edgewood

The DOT is planning to make improvements on Highway 13 from Manchester north to Edgewood. And they’ll be holding a public meeting about their plans coming up next week. The proposed work will take place on Highway 13 from Honey Creek just north of D-13 to the south junction of Highway 3. Crews will be removing the existing pavement and reconstructing the road. Through-traffic on Highway 13 will be detoured during construction using Highway 20, Highway 13 and Highway 3.
MANCHESTER, IA
Axios Des Moines

3 affordable private pools to rent near Des Moines

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.1. Fantastic backyard getaway Photo courtesy of Swimply.comHost your next gathering at this private pool, which features a diving board, slide and covered patio.Location: Windsor Heights.Cost: $48-$60 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after 10 guests).Number of guests: Up to 25.2. Cherry Blossom Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comKick back at this backyard getaway that offers a grassy area for yard games, fire pit and hammock.Location: Ankeny.Cost: $50 per hour for up to five guests ($15 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20.3. Central Iowa Oasis Photo courtesy of Swimply.comTake a dip in this secluded pool, with ample space for gathering with friends and family.Location: West Des Moines.Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($5 additional per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40.
DES MOINES, IA

