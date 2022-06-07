Keota Puts the Fun in Fun Days

If you are out and about Iowa over the weekend you may just be a part of a masterpiece, as Art Domestique is putting on their En Plein Air showcase Friday through Sunday. Artists from Washington and those from out of state will register at 4pm Friday and begin to paint a Nocturne with festivities set to conclude at 4:30pm Sunday when the awards will be presented. Cheryl Barnes, one of the coordinators of this event highlights how this unique opportunity not only to buy local art work but be able to see the artistic process in action.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO