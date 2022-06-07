Man found with gunshot wound on 7th St. in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning in Portsmouth.

Police did not clarify if they believe the man was shot by another person or if the wound was self-inflicted, only referring to the case as a “gunshot wound incident.”

The man was found near the 1000 block of 7th Street, near Madison Street and the Save & Save Supermarket. The severity of his injuries is unknown at this time, police say. He was taken to the hospital.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

