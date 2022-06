Want to be noticed? Get hold of something nice and bright. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. What sort of person buys a brightly coloured watch? Believe it not there are plenty of watch buyers out there who decide what brand they like, how much money they have to spend and then when it comes down to it, swerve past watches in regular tones and go for something horribly garish. And it’s getting more common by the day.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO