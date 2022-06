Apparently, WWE is building its next PPV of the company, Money in the Bank, in a very important way, in which Charlotte Flair, currently still on her honeymoon, should also be present. Given the prolonged absence of Roman Reigns, absolute champion of the company and of Cody Rhodes, struggling with the bib injury that will keep him out of the scene for a few months, WWE needs reinforcements and very important names to sell the his tickets and Charlotte is one of them.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO