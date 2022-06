From 2016 to 2018 and again from March 2019 to the end of the 2021 season, the Frenchman was on the sidelines of the Royal club. Zidane has now been unemployed for a year. However, that could change in the next few days. As the well-informed journalist Daniel Riolo reports, Zidane is to become the new coach of Paris St.-Germain.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO