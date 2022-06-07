ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

Alert: Local police issue warning on phone scams

By Cris Belle
 5 days ago

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Solon police issued a warning on Monday about a phone scam aiming to trick unsuspecting people into sending money through a banking app.

“Two of our residents have been convinced by a phone call that they were behind on their electric bills with First Energy,” the department warned in a Facebook post . “They subsequently made payments via Zelle, thinking they were paying First Energy. This is a scam.”

Police say that if anyone calls you reporting to be from a utility or other company, call the company back at their public contact number to confirm the information before making any payment.

“Be suspicious of any caller asking you to pay only with a cash app or gift cards,” the post says.

