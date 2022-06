Jim Harbaugh loves guys who love football and the University of Michigan. The prototype for that has been the Aidan Hutchinson-Ben Mason-Khalid Hill type of players. This season, that dude is Joel Honigford. He’s coming back for his sixth season with the program and is going to be a valuable piece to the tight end room. Let’s take a look at what he has done this far in Ann Arbor and what’s next for the Ohio-native.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO