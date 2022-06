And now, Words and Their Stories from VOA Learning English. On this program, we explore words and expressions in the English language. Today we talk about the ocean. Oceans are amazingly large, deep bodies of water. When talking about some of the deepest parts of the world’s oceans, much is still not known. With something so big and full of wonder, it is not surprising that English has several expressions that use the word “ocean.”

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO