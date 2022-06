BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office wants to prepare the public for some possible upcoming traffic changes. The Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event is taking place at Beech Bend Raceway Friday afternoon and Saturday. This racing event is expecting over 15,000 people in attendance, which may lead to some traffic backups on the streets surrounding Beech Bend.

WARREN COUNTY, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO