A shooting on Friday night at a graduation party in North Carolina left one person dead, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:42 p.m., the Bladen County 911 Center was notified that two people arrived at Bladen County Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a release via Facebook from the sheriff's office. The Elizabethtown Police Department was called into assist with a large crowd that gathered at the hospital.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO