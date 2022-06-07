ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Strong evidence of former President Donald Trump ‘conspiring’ to stay in power: Brookings’ report

By Steve Doyle
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hW36s_0g2wDWBD00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) – Four days before the primetime hearings of the Jan. 6 committee , the Brookings Institute has published an exhaustive analysis of what we know about the issues of election fraud and the Capitol insurrection with one principal finding: Former President Donald Trump knew he had lost and did everything he could to stay in power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEpCn_0g2wDWBD00
The cover of the report (BROOKINGS)

Titled “Trump on Trial: A Guide to the January 6 Hearings and the Question of Criminality ,” this analysis by five fellows of Brookings sifts through the lens of the law the evidence from before, during and after both the election and the insurrection, and its authors determine that Trump knew he had lost, that there was no evidence of fraud and that he and his attorney John Eastman and administration attorney Jeffrey Clark contrived plans to keep him in power.

In the executive summary of the report, the authors conclude:

“The statute criminalizes, among other things, a conspiracy that uses dishonest means to obstruct or impede the lawful function of the U.S. government. We believe the law and facts suggest that this is what Trump and Eastman may have done by conspiring to obstruct the congressional count on January 6. There is similarly strong evidence that Trump and Clark may have violated § 371 by conspiring to subvert the DOJ’s election protection function, seeking to weaponize the DOJ to help Trump retain power. We also consider [Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows’ possible exposure under this statute and explain the importance of further developing the evidence about his conduct. Together with questions like what exactly transpired during Trump’s 187-minute silence on January 6 and the issue of intent, it is one of the most important tasks for the Committee.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41qNUz_0g2wDWBD00
    FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMh4v_0g2wDWBD00
    John Eastman (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 th Attack on the United States Capitol was established by Congress to be a bipartisan inspection of the thousands of Trump supporters who broke through police barricades and invaded the House and Senate chambers, chasing away members of Congress who had gathered for their constitutional process of validating the election in which President Joe Biden had amassed about 7 million more votes than Trump and controlled of 306 of 538 votes in the Electoral College.

Those events led to seven deaths during and after the insurrection, with nearly 900 charged – including some 20 from North Carolina – hundreds have been arrested and about 70 have been sentenced for their roles that day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1USUzd_0g2wDWBD00
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

The committee, chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, consists of seven Democrats and two Republicans, co-chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) pulled his support – and many Republicans now denounce the committee – when several nominated Republicans were declined as members because some of them were seen as allies of Trump and in fact have been called as witnesses.

Created in 1916 the Brookings Institute is a nonpartisan and nonprofit public policy organization that produces in-depth research on issues and problem s facing society. Its credibility rating has been high among members of Congress.

Its report is 104 pages written in an academic format, breaking down testimony findings and analyses with dozens of links to documents and detailed footnotes to source material.

The report uses as its legal filter the two federal crimes that U.S. District Court Judge David Carter, in a decision from March regarding Eastman’s effort to avoid a subpoena, suggested that Trump likely committed. Carter wrote that Trump “more likely than not” committed felony obstruction of justice.

Brookings’ report focuses on how Trump was told many times that he had lost the election and that there was no evidence on federal or state levels to change that outcome. The report says that Trump’s pre-election statements that he only could lose by fraud showed his intent.

The report concludes that its analysis does not include all the testimony or information that may be at the disposal of the Jan. 6 Committee and that the committee’s work across the board is especially important to establishing what happened and why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H6nOG_0g2wDWBD00
Rioters supporting President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The summary includes this assertion about what it perceives as an attack on democracy and the danger of that attack going unchecked:

“It is difficult to imagine a more serious offense, in long-term consequences, than plotting to overturn a presidential election. It is also hard to imagine any way to deter Trump other than criminal prosecution. After all, he has survived an unprecedented two impeachments. The political system no longer offers any consequences that he needs to fear. The Big Lie and its consequences are still with us, posing the very real risk that Trump and his supporters will be back with more schemes aimed at disrupting and overturning our elections. And, if the evidence — once it is all in — is sufficient to make the case beyond a reasonable doubt, it is difficult to imagine anyone more culpable than a public official who so blatantly betrays the public trust.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
WNCT

Man sentenced to 38-48 years in prison after plea agreement

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Shonquez Tical Robinson was sentenced May 11 to 38-48 years in prison in connection to a 2017 La Grange robbery in which three people — including one suspect — were killed and one was severely injured. Robinson accepted a plea arrangement prior to his sentencing in Lenoir County Superior Court. On […]
WNCT

Two Washington residents arrested on drug charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Washington residents are facing several drug charges after undercover drug purchases and a search warrant led to their arrest Friday. Kenneth Earl Pritchard, 37, and Jada Boomer, 27, were arrested and held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. Pritchard is charged with trafficking […]
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
David Bernhardt
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
WNCT

Pitt Co. man facing drug charges after investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A Greenville man has been arrested after the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of illegal drug sales on Wednesday. Detectives with the Special Operations Unit along with the K-9 unit executed a search warrant at the residence on Cedar Court in Greenville. Detectives seized cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Two New Bern men charged with selling drugs; dogs seized

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Two men have been charged by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office with selling cocaine. On Thursday, New Bern Police officers severed a search warrant at 2913 Monroe Drive in New Bern. During the search, 15 grams of cocaine and other packaging materials consistent with the distribution of narcotics were seized. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Duplin Co. deputies investigating man killed in shooting

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace said an investigation has begun after the body of a man who had been shot to death was found Wednesday morning. Officials were dispatched to the Dollar General on Rones Chapel Road near Mount Olive around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. They found a body lying […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#President Of The Senate#Republicans#The Brookings Institute#Doj
WNCT

Bridge opening on North Carolina coast delayed over markings

RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The opening of a bridge on the North Carolina coast that would allow locals and tourists to avoid a constantly washed-out route has been delayed because of a problem with pavement markings, state officials said. Pavement markings installed earlier this week on the Rodanthe ‘Jug Handle’ Bridge in Dare County do […]
RODANTHE, NC
WNCT

Goldsboro woman sentenced for trafficking crack cocaine

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A Goldsboro, North Carolina woman was sentenced to 80 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute a quantity of cocaine base (crack). According to court documents and information presented at the sentencing hearing, Victoria Christine Taylor, 35, was indicted on August 3, 2021, on the following charges: Count One (Conspiracy to Distribute […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy