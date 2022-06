MADISON, WI – June Dairy Month is upon us, and it is certainly something people across our state can be proud of. June Dairy Month is an extra opportunity to celebrate a few of the things Wisconsin is known for — producing, processing, and consuming dairy. In 2021, Wisconsin was ranked first in total cheese production with a whopping 3.47 billion pounds of over 600 different kinds of cheese. This accounts for 25% of total United States cheese production. Wisconsin also ranks first in the nation for the production of dry whey for human consumption, and in 2020, our state produced more than 280 million pounds of it. This dairy month, I ask you to join me in celebrating and thanking those involved with the dairy industry.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO