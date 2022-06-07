ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19, again

By Madison Montag
 5 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 since December of 2020.

Wolf announced that he had COVID-19 through a tweet on June 6, 2022 where he said, “This evening, I tested positive for COVID. My symptoms are mild. I’m grateful that I recently got my second vaccine booster.I will be isolating at home according to CDC guidance.”

News Channel 34

News Channel 34

