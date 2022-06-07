ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldman Sachs says oil will roar higher - and consumers will feel like crude is at $160 a barrel due to surging gas prices

By Harry Robertson
 5 days ago

Gas prices have surged this year as oil prices have risen roughly 50%.

Gary Coronado/Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs has predicted oil will surge to $140 a barrel this summer, with a fall in Russian supply adding to pressures in the market.
  • But the bank said consumers will feel as though prices have surged to $160, in part because refinery bottlenecks mean gas prices are surging.
  • Brent crude oil has already jumped around 50% this year to trade at roughly $119 a barrel on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs economists have predicted oil prices will surge to $140 a barrel this summer, with a drop in Russian production and a gradual recovery in Chinese demand adding to the pressure on already low supplies.

But they said consumers will feel as though oil has hit $160 a barrel, because a lack of capacity at refineries means gasoline and fuel prices are rising more than would normally be expected, adding to costs across the economy.

Oil prices have already jumped roughly 50% this year as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and broader supply and demand imbalances. High oil prices have pushed US gas prices to a record high of $4.92 a gallon, according to the AAA .

Brent crude , the international benchmark, and WTI crude , the US benchmark, traded at around $119 and $118 a barrel respectively Tuesday.

Goldman's analysts, including chief commodities strategist Jeff Currie, said in a note Monday that they expected prices to go higher "given the current record low levels of inventories."

They predicted Brent will average roughly $140 a barrel in the third quarter of the year, but said it could go higher.

"A large spike in prices remains quite possible this summer, when demand seasonally reaches its peak," the analysts wrote.

However, Currie and colleagues said consumers would feel as though oil had jumped by even more.

They said bottlenecks at refineries — which turn crude oil into usable oil products — mean gas and fuel costs are considerably higher than would normally be expected compared to benchmark prices. The analysts said there was "an unprecedented refining shortage."

Goldman's team said a rise in Brent crude to $140 a barrel would therefore mean prices across developed economies reaching levels normally associated with $160 a barrel this summer.

The investment bank said it expects prices to stay high, even though a surge to around $140 would trigger some "demand destruction" by encouraging people to stop using as much energy.

Goldman said Brent oil prices would average $115 a barrel in the fourth quarter of 2023, with WTI averaging $110.

Comments / 131

Dylan Burgund
5d ago

This is absolutely false! We only obtained 7% oil from Moscow before Putins attempt on war! America has oil and we need to produce our own. According to a experts, US has 546 years worth of oil. Natural gases also had roughly 400 to 500 years of natural gas left. What the Democrats are doing is trying to push their agenda and line their pockets with Money. Example google Pelosi Net worth, after having stocks in EV's and other so called clean energy initiatives. Our Politicians forgot they're not above the law, they're a representatives of the people & they failed completely!

Reply(14)
54
54
Lyin' Joe Biden
4d ago

Well, everything you buy is shipped via plane train truck or ship, all of which run on petroleum. Farm equipment runs on petroleum, factories need petroleum... Who attacked the petroleum industry his first day in office? Biden did! Who made us dependant on OPEC again, paying whatever extortion money they demand? Biden did! Who begging the petroleum industry to help him lower fuel prices, after he screwed them? Biden did! And all this added cost resulted in skyrocketing prices on EVERYTHING!!! This IS ALL Biden's fault!

Reply(35)
30
30
Richarf Mcnutt
4d ago

mtf biden will not give our oil leases back in the gulf. this mtf and his whole administration needs to be charged with crimes against humanity and given the highest sentence available.

Reply
13
