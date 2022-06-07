ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of Parkway In Clarkstown

By Nicole Valinote
 5 days ago
Palisades Interstate Parkway in Clarkstown Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

State officials are advising motorists to prepare for a planned lane closure on the Palisades Interstate Parkway to facilitate sign work.

The New York State Department of Transportation said the right lane of the parkway in Rockland County is set to close in each direction between Exit 9E/W (Interstate 87) and Exit 8E/W (US Route 59) in Clarkstown.

The closure is expected to take place between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and on Thursday, June 9.

