Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of Parkway In Clarkstown
By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
5 days ago
State officials are advising motorists to prepare for a planned lane closure on the Palisades Interstate Parkway to facilitate sign work.
The New York State Department of Transportation said the right lane of the parkway in Rockland County is set to close in each direction between Exit 9E/W (Interstate 87) and Exit 8E/W (US Route 59) in Clarkstown.
The closure is expected to take place between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and on Thursday, June 9.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Be ready for possible travel delays in Westchester County in the coming weeks. Road crews will be closing lanes in both directions of the Hutchinson River Parkway between Scarsdale and Harrison beginning Monday, June 13, according to the Department of Transportation. Single and double lane closures are planned between State...
A resident in her 70s was killed in an apartment fire Saturday night at a senior living community in Ridgewood, responders said.Police and firefighters rushed to the Ridgecrest Senior Housing development on Ridge Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. The first arriving responders confined the blaze to the v…
Responders confirmed a fatality in an apartment blaze at a senior living community in Ridgewood. Firefighters responded to the Ridgecrest Senior Housing development on Ridge Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The first arriving units appeared to confine the fire to a single apartment, although smoke necessitated a complete search...
Two Hudson Valley residents were hospitalized after a shooting near a bar in the region. Police in Orange County received an alert about shots fired in the area of El Tropical Bar, located on Mill Street in the city of Newburgh, at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to authorities.
Two people were hospitalized after an overnight crash on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights. The extent of their injuries couldn't immediately be determined following the collision on the northbound side outside the Shell station at Malcolm Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Members of the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue...
BERKELEY – A busy intersection will eventually have a traffic light for the first time, but drivers will have to wait at least 18 months for its installation. When you cross Route 9 to head toward Ocean Gate, there’s a tricky spot. Veeder Lane and Mill Creek Road meet at Ocean Gate Drive. Mill Creek and Veeder have stop signs. Cars approaching the stop signs have to slowly inch out to make sure they don’t get clipped by others. Smart drivers slow down when approaching, even if there’s no stop sign on their side.
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you thought only buildings and places of businesses could be abandoned, think again!. Did you know that New Jersey has a whole entire abandoned town? Up...
The owner of a New York business has admitted to unlawfully disposing of construction and demolition debris.David Gutierrez, of Ulster County, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge of the unlawful disposal of solid waste in excess of 70 cubic yards on Monday, May 23, according to the New York St…
At least two people were hospitalized after a van carrying developmentally disabled occupants slammed into a fire hydrant Friday afternoon in Fair Lawn. Two victims -- one of whom had a large forehead cut -- were taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood after the crash at 17th and Columbia streets around 3:30 p.m.
Police used their "crisis intervention training" to help save a reportedly suicidal man on the Mid-Hudson Bridge. During Memorial Day weekend, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department helped save a "suicidal" man on the Mid-Hudson Bridge. On Sunday, May 29, 2022, at approximately 8:48 p.m., the City of Poughkeepsie Police...
A Long Island fire chief died while conducting water rescue training on Saturday morning.
Feron died while training the Suffolk County Urban Search and Rescue team, though officials have not yet announced the cause of death.
Police have asked the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy who is believed to be in the Western Massachusetts area. Authorities in Berkshire County are searching for Michael McCaul, who was last seen by his family on Thursday, June 9, according to a report from the Pittsfield Police Department on Sunday, June 12.
A quick-moving storm system with gusty winds has knocked out power on Long Island. At around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 9, PSEG Long Island reported a total of 1,855 customers were without power, with 960 outages in Nassau County and 895 in Suffolk. Restoration in Nassau County is expected by...
A serious crash caused multiple injuries and shut down several lanes on Route 287 in Morris County, developing reports say. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes near milepost 41.7 in Parsippany shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. Two adults and a...
A pedestrian was struck by a car in Morristown, developing reports say. The victim was hit near South and Pine streets shortly before 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. An advanced life support ambulance responded to rush the victim to a nearby hospital, the...
A 33-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash involving two vehicles in Connecticut. The crash happened on Route 5/15 Northbound near Exit 91 in East Hartford at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2003 Honda Civic LX was going the wrong way...
A bicyclist was struck on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 1 p.m. on Friday, June 10 on West Front Street in Keyport near the Keyport Fishery, initial reports said. The bicyclist was reported to be unresponsive, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK...
A man died after falling into the water on Long Island. Officers responded to 1944 Bayberry Ave. in Merrick for a report of a man who fell into the water, Nassau County Police said. Upon arrival, officers, with the assistance of several civilians, located the victim and pulled him onto...
There was a serious, possibly fatal, motorcycle crash on the Garden State Parkway, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10 on the parkway northbound at milepost119.6 in Aberdeen, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
The United States has sued a town and village in the Hudson Valley as well as two local fire departments. On Wednesday, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that the United States has filed a lawsuit against the Town and Village of Harrison, New York as well as two Harrison fire departments, the Harrison Volunteer Fire Department No. 1 and Harrison Fire Department.
YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.
Comments / 0