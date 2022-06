The Pittsburgh Steelers improved their roster on paper this offseason, but this potential free agent could come with excellent results. Most fans I’ve talked to seem to be very pleased with how the 2022 offseason played of for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After Ben Roethlisberger retired and the team lost players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Joe Haden, Kevin Colbert and the front office seemed to do more than enough to replace them.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO