WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Mars Rover has a pet rock. The rock found its way into the Rover's left front wheel in February. It's been stuck there since. The Perseverance Rover and the rock have traveled together for nearly five-and-a-half miles across the rugged terrain of Mars. The rover is exploring an area of the Red Planet that NASA believes contained water billions of years ago.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO