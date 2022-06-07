STORM WATCH: On-and-off showers into Wednesday, heavier downpours on Thursday

WHAT'S NEW: Overnight showers taper Wednesday morning.

WHAT'S NEXT: Some dry periods through Wednesday evening.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says there will be some on-and-off showers with some dry time later on Wednesday.

Von Ohlen says there will be passing heavier downpours and a few gusty squalls from 4 a.m. - 10 a.m. Thursday.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Showers and a passing brief downpour or rumble of thunder. Temps: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Early showers through around 8 a.m. Then a mix of clouds and sun. Highs around 80. Lows around 65.

THURSDAY: STORM WATCH through 11 a.m. A round of heavy rain and thunderstorms during the morning – flash flooding possible. Partly sunny and windy after 11a.m. Highs around 78. Lows around 60.

FRIDAY: A nice day! Less humid, bit breezy. Sun and clouds. Highs around 79. Lows around 62.

SATURDAY: Periods of rain or showers. Highs around 72. Lows around 60.

SUNDAY: Sun early, then clouds. A few showers possible by late afternoon or evening. Highs around 76. Lows around 58.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. 70s.